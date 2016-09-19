Donovan scores in return, Galaxy tie Sporting KC 2-2

Sporting Kansas City midfielder Jimmy Medranda, left, heads the ball against Los Angeles Galaxy forward Alan Gordon (9) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. Associated Press

Los Angeles Galaxy forward Robbie Keane (7) and Sporting Kansas City defender Kevin Ellis (4) battle for control of the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. Associated Press

Los Angeles Galaxy forward Robbie Rogers (14) challenges Sporting Kansas City midfielder Brad Davis (11) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. Associated Press

Los Angeles Galaxy forward Alan Gordon, left, holds off a challenge from Sporting Kansas City defender Matt Besler (5) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. Associated Press

Los Angeles Galaxy players block a free kick during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Sporting Kansas City in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. Associated Press

Sporting Kansas City midfielder Brad Davis, right, kicks the ball past Los Angeles Galaxy forward Raul Mendiola (40) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. Associated Press

Los Angeles Galaxy forward Alan Gordon, left, celebrates his goal with teammates Sebastian Lletget (17) and Robbie Keane (7) during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Sporting Kansas City in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Landon Donovan scored his first goal since coming out of retirement and the Los Angeles Galaxy tied Sporting KC 2-2 on Sunday.

Donovan and the Galaxy announced his return on Sept. 8, ending a 21-month retirement to at least play the rest of this season.

Donovan entered in the 74th minute and scored two minutes later with his left foot after a give-and-go with Robbie Rogers.

The 34-year-old Donovan is widely considered the most accomplished player in American soccer history and the most successful player in the history of the MLS, which named its MVP award after him.

Los Angeles (11-4-15) moved into second place in the Western Conference standings - four points behind FC Dallas. Sporting KC (11-12-7) is five points ahead of Seattle for the sixth and final playoff spot.

Alan Gordon scored his second goal in two games in the seventh minute to give Los Angeles a 1-0 lead. Emmanuel Boateng chased down a ball at the edge of the 18-yard box and chipped a cross in front of goal to find Gordon's head.

Jacob Peterson tied it at 1-all in the 50th when he headed home Dominic Dwyer's cross. It was Peterson's fifth straight home game with a goal. Dwyer made it 2-1 in the 69th. Benny Feilhaber quickly played a free kick, Saad Abdul-Salaam was first to the through ball in the 18-yard box and Dwyer touched home a cross.

Sporting goalkeeper Tim Melia returned to the starting lineup after missing the last six games due to a back injury.