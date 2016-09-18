Quintana roughed up in White Sox 10-3 loss to Royals

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Kansas City, Mo.

Kansas City Royals' Paulo Orlando beats the tag at home by Chicago White Sox catcher Alex Avila to score on single by Eric Hosmer during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Kansas City, Mo.

Kansas City Royals' Kendrys Morales celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Kansas City, Mo.

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Jose Quintana throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Kansas City, Mo. Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Jose Quintana entered September in the AL Cy Young Award conversation with an 11-9 record and a 2.77 ERA.

A trio of lackluster starts has taken him out of it.

Quintana allowed 6 runs over 4 innings and the White Sox lost to the Kansas City Royals 10-3 on Sunday.

Quintana (12-11) faced 24 batters, gave up a season-high 10 hits and three walks. It was his shortest outing since April 19, 2015 at Detroit.

"It's just a bad day." Quintana said. "They hit me good, early, and that's all. That changed the game for me."

Aside from a dominant outing last time out against Cleveland, Quintana has been lousy this month. He's 1-2 with a 6.85 ERA in four September starts after going 4-1 with a 1.81 ERA in his previous eight outings. Quintana's career record against the Royals dropped to 1-9.

"It wasn't the normal stuff, the stuff you expect from him," White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. "They hit him pretty hard, too. He just wasn't locating the way he usually does. It was just an off day for him."

Todd Frazier hit his 37th homer, a White Sox record for a third baseman.

"It would be real nice," Frazier said about getting to 40. "Always got to round the numbers up. We talk about that all the time, trying to get a couple here, a couple there. And there are a lot of opportunities. The more the guys get on base, there's more opportunity for me."

Kendrys Morales homered for his 1,000th career hit and drove in four runs, and Royals starter Danny Duffy pitched effectively into the eighth inning.

Morales was hitting .191 on June 5, but in his past 20 games he is hitting .359 with a .705 slugging percentage, bringing his season total to .261 with 38 home runs and 85 RBIs.

Duffy (12-2) picked up his first victory since Aug. 21. He struck out eight and gave up three runs.

Morales homered in the sixth with Paulo Orlando aboard. Orlando reached base four times -- two doubles, a walk and hit by pitch -- and scored three runs.

Morales contributed an RBI single in the first and doubled home Eric Hosmer in the fourth.

Hosmer drove in three runs, giving him a career-best 95 RBIs. Whit Merrifield had three hits and two RBIs.

Alex Gordon ended an 0-for-21 drought with his 16th home run, which splashed into the upper right-field fountain.

Double challenge:

The third inning included a 4-minute, 25-second review that included both managers making a challenge on the same play. Ned Yost of the Royals claimed shortstop Tim Anderson did not touch second base before throwing to first on Hosmer's grounder. White Sox manager Robin Ventura challenged that Orlando violated the slide rule. After the review, the call on the field was overturned with Orlando ruled safe and the slide deemed legal.

"We felt like when you slide and you can't reach the bag that's enough for me to feel like it's not a real slide or a bona fide slide," Ventura said. "Again, that stuff is written in a way that it could go either way."