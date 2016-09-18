Sox, Frazier eye personal records

hello

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The White Sox have some individual goals they'd like to achieve as they play out the season. Jose Abreu is six homers shy of reaching 30 for the third straight year and five RBI below 100.

For Todd Frazier, who belted his 37th homer and collected his 92nd and 93rd RBI, both career highs, a 40-100 finish would be nice.

"It would be real nice," Frazier said after connecting on a 400-plus foot shot against left-hander Danny Duffy Sunday. "You always have to round those numbers up."

• This report was produced in partnership with the Chicago Sun-Times. For related coverage, check chicago.suntimes.com.