Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 9/18/2016 10:10 AM

Aurora woman killed when ATV collides with SUV

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

A 30-year-old Aurora woman died early Sunday from injuries suffered when an all-terrain vehicle she was driving passed through a stop sign at an Aurora Township intersection and collided with an SUV.

Kane County Sheriff's police say Jacqueline Lowry, of the 1100 Block of Ridgeway Avenue, was driving the Polaris ATV west on McDonald Avenue at about 6:40 p.m. when it failed to at the intersection with Terry Avenue and struck the side of a Ford Explorer.

Lowry was taken to Presence Mercy Medical Center in Aurora, and then flown to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, where she was pronounced dead early Sunday.

No one was injured in the Explorer, which did not have a stop sign at the intersection.

Sheriff's deputies are continuing to investigate the crash, and have not determined if drugs or alcohol played a role. No tickets have been issued, and Authorities said they do not have information regarding whether Lowry was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account