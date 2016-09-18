Aurora woman killed when ATV collides with SUV

A 30-year-old Aurora woman died early Sunday from injuries suffered when an all-terrain vehicle she was driving passed through a stop sign at an Aurora Township intersection and collided with an SUV.

Kane County Sheriff's police say Jacqueline Lowry, of the 1100 Block of Ridgeway Avenue, was driving the Polaris ATV west on McDonald Avenue at about 6:40 p.m. when it failed to at the intersection with Terry Avenue and struck the side of a Ford Explorer.

Lowry was taken to Presence Mercy Medical Center in Aurora, and then flown to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, where she was pronounced dead early Sunday.

No one was injured in the Explorer, which did not have a stop sign at the intersection.

Sheriff's deputies are continuing to investigate the crash, and have not determined if drugs or alcohol played a role. No tickets have been issued, and Authorities said they do not have information regarding whether Lowry was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.