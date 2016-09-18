The Lyme Support Network hosts its eighth annual Lyme Disease Awareness Walk on Sunday, Sept. 25, at Citizens Park, Northwest Highway and Lake Zurich Road in Barrington. The fundraising event begins at 10 a.m. with an optional 2.5-mile walk commencing at 11 a.m. Registration fees are $25 for adults and $100 for families (3-6 persons). A paid registration includes an event T-shirt. Sponsorships are also available. This event also includes locally-sourced raffle prizes, live acoustic music, food, information on Lyme and other tick-borne illnesses and children's activities. Funds support research, education, awareness and innovative treatments for Lyme disease and other tick-borne diseases. For information or to register, visit www.lymesupportnetwork.org.
Lyme disease walk
