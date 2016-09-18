Images: Homecoming queens and pumpkins show off in The Week in Pictures

Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

Ron and Bea Blohm, of Lake Zurich look at the pumpkins at Hawthorn Gardens in Hawthorn Woods on Tuesday. Nurseries around the suburbs are now presenting pumpkins and fall plants to the public. "It's the season of change here, so we've got mums in a dozen colors and pansies are coming back out because they like the cool weather," said Joni Cotten, nursery manager at Hawthorn Gardens. "The pumpkins come from local farmers in different sizes and we also carry funky pumpkins. They are the warty, bumpy ones, and the blue ones and the white ones. They are all different and unusual varieties."