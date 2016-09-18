Images: Homecoming queens and pumpkins show off in The Week in Pictures

You all look good, even covered in mud
Libertyville High School student Hope Michelotti, right, 18, reacts after being crowned the 2016 homecoming queen Friday as Ashley Junkunc looks on. Students voted live from their phones for their queen during an assembly.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Rosemary Karner, of McHenry, left, gets help being pulled out of the mud during Muckfest MS at the Lake County Fairgrounds.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Amy Burgart, of Grayslake poses for a picture with Mr. Peanut as the Planters Peanut crew and the NUTmobile made at stop at the Mariano's in Gurnee Friday.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Huge sports fans because of their father who grew up in New York, Jibraan Khan, 6, left, and his brother, Subhaan Khan, 9, of St. Charles leaf through books at the Oak Brook Public Library. Their mother, Nida Khan, says terror attacks in the name of Islam are difficult for them to understand. "As Muslims, we're not even supposed to hurt a spider," she says.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Clarice King, 6, of Bartlett plays her violin for people passing by on the sidewalk during the Bartlett Heritage Days celebration Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Andrew Gassman, 11, tries to hook a ring on a hammer Saturday at the 6th Annual United Fall Fest on the grounds of the Congregational United Church of Christ in Campton Hills. The yard game was made by Darrell Griffin, owner of Envision Woodworking, a builder of custom children's furniture in Campton Hills. Andrew was eventually able to hook the ring and won a wooden ruler. He and his dad Brian are from Geneva.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Megan Padding, left, Ally Ferrandino, middle, both of Geneva, and Megan Scott, right, of St. Charles sample some of the 25 varieties of wine Saturday at the annual Festival of the Vine event in Geneva.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Rebecca Butler teaches special education students Thursday at J.B. Nelson Elementary School in Batavia.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Teacher Kelly Key works with student Dan Pop at Barrington High School.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Cosette Silver, 3, of Bloomingdale has her bag ready for candy during the parade at Bloomingdale September Fest Saturday. It is the 43rd year, the fest features entertainment, a parade, a car show, a craft show and games.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
General Grant, Wayne Issleb, of Trevor, Wisconsin, gets a telegram from telegrapher Hilario Deleon of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, during the Village of Hainesville's Civil War Re-enactment hosted by the Northbrook Sports Club.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Alex Recht, of Des Plaines performs with the Mount Prospect School of Classical Ballet during the Randhurst Street Fest in Mount Prospect Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Ron and Bea Blohm, of Lake Zurich look at the pumpkins at Hawthorn Gardens in Hawthorn Woods on Tuesday. Nurseries around the suburbs are now presenting pumpkins and fall plants to the public. "It's the season of change here, so we've got mums in a dozen colors and pansies are coming back out because they like the cool weather," said Joni Cotten, nursery manager at Hawthorn Gardens. "The pumpkins come from local farmers in different sizes and we also carry funky pumpkins. They are the warty, bumpy ones, and the blue ones and the white ones. They are all different and unusual varieties."
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Suzanne Luchs, of Wheaton lights a candle at an Evening of Hope at St. Michael Church in Wheaton Thursday.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Greenish smoke surrounds a re-enactor during the 2/327th Vietnam Reenactment Group's first "Return to the A Shau: A Vietnam Living History Event," at Camp Big Timber near Elgin. I have been to many reenactments during my tenure as a news photographer but this is a the first Vietnam reenactment that I have seen. I am glad that these men are finally getting some of the recognition that they deserve. This photo was published in the Perspective column in the print edition of the Daily Herald.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Eighth-grader Nick Mandarino sports a face full of color during the Heineman Middle School Color-a-Thon walk in Algonquin Friday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Jeff Linton, of Chicago, center, watches a member of his foursome putt during the 16th annual MIdwestern Amputee Golf Association Scramble & Golf Tournament at Eaglewood Resort in Itasca.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Palatine Mayor Jim Schwantz helps with the tapping of the ceremonial first keg to kick off the three-day Rotary of Palatine Oktoberfest celebration.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Elk Grove Village Fire Dept. Lt. David Hoppe, right, and Lt. Rick Krieger join other members of the fire department in the Pledge of Allegiance during the Elk Grove Village September 11, 15th Anniversary Celebration on Sunday at the VFW Post 9248 hall. In addition to the VFW, the Community Character Coalition, the Heart of a Marine Foundation, Shennyo-en Temple and the Elk Grove Interfaith Council sponsored the event.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Jason Ramirez, 14, of Wauconda, middle, serves a dinner to seniors as Wauconda High School's Future Business Leaders of America club served $1 meals at the Wauconda American Legion hall Wednesday evening.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Two-year-old Kieth Brierleg, gets some help from his nanny Amy Schauble, both of Elgin as he picks out some rain boots Wednesday during the soft opening of Blain's Farm & Fleet on Randall Road in Elgin. Brierleg was especially excited about the shopping carts with the cars attached to them.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer