Search continues for missing St. Charles man; note found

hello

The second full day of a mass search for a missing St. Charles man yielded no results Sunday.

The effort to locate Dane Haggerty, 43, of St. Charles, began Friday night, after his wife reported him missing when he did not return home as expected from a business trip. More than 125 people have been involved in the effort to locate the 6-foot, 215-pound man, including Kane County sheriff's deputies and emergency management personnel.

Efforts Sunday focused on wetlands in Otter Creek Park, located at 6N850 Crane Road, where a St. Charles Park District officer found Haggerty's vehicle parked in the lot Friday night. Deputies renewed the search in the wetlands at 8 a.m. Sunday but found no new clues, officials said.

Authorities do not suspect foul play at this time. However, authorities discovered a note in Haggerty's car that has raised concerns that he may have harmed himself.

The sheriff's office released a new photo of Haggerty Sunday in hopes of generating new information from the public. Anyone who has information should contact detectives at (630) 444-1103.