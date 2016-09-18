'Sully' soars over 'Blair Witch,' 'Bridget' at box office

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Emma Thompson, left, and Renee Zellweger in a scene from "Bridget Jones's Baby." (Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures via AP) Associated Press

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Sally Phillips, left, and Renee Zellweger in a scene from "Bridget Jones's Baby." (Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures via AP) Associated Press

This image released by Lionsgate shows Callie Hernandez in a scene from "Blair Witch." (Chris Helcermanas-Benge/Lionsgate via AP) Associated Press

Tom Hanks waves for fans during the Japan premiere of "Sully" in Tokyo, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016. Associated Press

LOS ANGELES -- "Blair Witch," ''Bridget Jones's Baby" and "Snowden" didn't ground "Sully" at the weekend box office.

The dramatization of the Miracle on the Hudson directed by Clint Eastwood and starring Tom Hanks as Captain Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger remained at No. 1 for the second week with $22 million.

A trio of newcomers failed to fly close to the haul earned by "Sully."

The horror revival "Blair Witch" nabbed $9.7 million at No. 2, while the comedy "Bridget Jones's Baby" starring Renee Zellweger as the titular character crawled away with $8.2 million.

"Snowden," which features Joseph Gordon-Levitt portraying NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden, opened at No. 4 with $8 million. The debut marks the lowest in filmmaker Oliver Stone's career.