A mixed red carpet in colors and cut for the Emmys

Kristen Bell stunned in low-cut champagne chiffon ballgown with just enough sparkle running through its floral print and Tori Kelly was feeling fall in a black-as-night strapless velvet mermaid gown Sunday on the red carpet for TV's big night, the Emmys.

Bell's crystal-flecked gown from Zuhair Murad matched her wheat-colored locks, worn loose and wavy. Pryanka Chopra, meanwhile, smoothed her dark locks back and went for red with side cutouts, twirling her princess skirt wearing a lip shade that perfectly matched the gown.

Ariel Winter sparkled in silver that hugged her curves and Sarah Hyland wore bold, black cigarette pants with a white embroidered floral strapless top. It had a split back and two long sections as a train, from Monique Lhuillier.

Kelly, with her sweetheart neckline and blond Old Hollywood waves, was on trend in Los Angeles with her velvet look, after several designers rolled out velvet at New York Fashion Week. So was Kathryn Hahn in emerald green velvet with a deep V-neck and metallic lace detailing.

Kelly's designer was Paule Ka. Hahn wore Wai Ming. Both kept their jewelry to a minimum, with Kelly in elegant drop diamond earrings. Hahn's look crossed at the back, lending some pizzazz.

Hyland's gown sported an icicle motif and celebrated her curves as she spoke about the importance of body positivity.

"Everybody's bodies are beautiful," she said.

Ellie Kemper, meanwhile, celebrated in a bright, citrus yellow Jenny Packham that cinched at the waist, just a few weeks after having a baby. Her hair was smooth as silk and swept to the side as she smiled for photographers. Her jewels were from Neil Lane, including dainty diamond and gold drop earrings.

"It's life changing," Kemper told E! of the birth of her son in early August.

Angela Bassett stood out in lemon yellow with cape sleeves and a full train. Another standout: Shiri Appleby in an optimistic sky blue sparkler. Kerry Washington, always a red carpet favorite, won in the baby bump category. Her hair was long, curly and loose. She wore a strapless dark gown with a front cutout.

Not all the fashionistas were full grown. Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin, the bite-size kid trio from "Stranger Things," had a ball at the Microsoft Theater, soaking up their red carpet moment together in fancy duds.

Wearing green ruffles with her black eyeglasses was the little star from "Blackish," Marsai Martin.

Tracee Ellis Ross was in the white-dress camp, flinging a train around the carpet in a one-shoulder cream silk gown from the Ralph Lauren Collection. It wasn't the best fit, sagging at a crucial cutout at the waist, but she wore a killer pair of huge diamond earrings that helped deflect the problem.

In standout white was Anika Noni Rose, a Tadashi Shoji chiffon Grecian gown with just enough embellishment at the neck. The waist pulled in, lending even more dramatic fullness to the skirt.

The guys had a few moments of their own. Terrence Howard of "Empire" wore a black-and-white check tuxedo jacket with a patterned bow tie. His lapels were solid black, like his trousers and pocket square. Rami Malek, who stars in "Mr. Robot," went for a white tuxedo jacket and black trousers, his big blue eyes lending all the color he needed.

Fred Armisen camped it up in a black tuxedo with Frankenstein bolts on his neck.

In the "we're-not-so-sure department," Gwendoline Christie sported a huge butt bow and more big, busy embellishment at the front. Also Anna Chlumsky from "Veep" in a sacklike look with awkward off-the-shoulder bits and a clunky train.