Tennessee DB Malik Foreman suspended from Ohio game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee defensive back Malik Foreman has been suspended from the 15th-ranked Volunteers' game with Ohio on Saturday due to a violation of team rules.

The school announced Foreman's suspension shortly before Saturday's kickoff.

Foreman, a senior from Kingsport, Tennessee, had started each of Tennessee's first two games at nickel back. He has five tackles.

Tennessee also is playing without three injured starters: linebacker Darrin Kirkland Jr., defensive end LaTroy Lewis and wide receiver Josh Smith.

