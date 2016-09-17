Breaking News Bar
 
Sports
updated: 9/17/2016 11:03 AM

Poland wins doubles, Germany leads 2-1 in Davis Cup playoff

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

BERLIN -- Lukasz Kubot and Marcin Matkowski recovered to beat Germany's Daniel Brand and Daniel Masur 6-7 (5), 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 and keep alive Poland's hopes in their Davis Cup World Group playoff on Saturday.

With Sunday's reverse singles to come, Germany leads 2-1, and its higher-ranked singles players are favored to seal victory.

Kubot and Matkowski seemed to be in trouble against Brand and debutant Masur when they lost the first two sets, and it took them more than 3 1/2 hours to recover.

The winner of the tie will stay in the 16-team World Group in 2017.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account