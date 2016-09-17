Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 9/17/2016 12:51 PM

Iranian cyclist taken to hospital after crash in Paralympics

  • In this photo released by the IOC, cyclists compete in the men's road cycling race C4-5, during the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. (Simon Bruty/OIS, IOC via AP)

    Associated Press

 
RIO DE JANEIRO -- An Iranian cyclist has been hospitalized after being injured in a C4-5 cycling road race at the Rio de Janeiro Paralympics on Saturday.

The local organizing committee identified the rider as Bahman Golbarnezhad, aged 48. It said he received emergency treatment on the course and was transported to a Rio hospital.

Organizers said they would update his condition later on Saturday.

A Paralympic biography said he was born in Shiraz, Iran. He also competed in the London Paralympics and didn't medal.

