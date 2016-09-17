TCU rebounds with 41-20 win over Iowa State to open Big 12

Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Joel Lanning (7) throws against the TCU Horned Frogs in the half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Fort Worth, Texas. Associated Press

Iowa State quarterback Joel Lanning (7) is upended by TCU linebacker Ty Summers (42) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Fort Worth, Texas. Associated Press

Iowa State wide receiver Dondre Daley (13) breaks free from a tackle by TCU defensive back Deante Gray (20) in the first half half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Fort Worth, Texas. Associated Press

Iowa State running back Mike Warren (2) is knocked out of bounds by TCU defensive end Josh Carraway (94) half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Fort Worth, Texas. Associated Press

TCU wide receiver Emanuel Porter (1) has a touchdown pass slip through his fingers while being defended by Iowa State defensive back Jarnor Jones (12) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Fort Worth, Texas. Associated Press

Iowa State quarterback Joel Lanning (7) backs into the end zone against TCU linebacker Ty Summers, front, in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Fort Worth, Texas. Associated Press

TCU quarterback Kenny Hill (7) dives in to the end zone past Iowa State linebacker Reggan Northrup (9) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Fort Worth, Texas. Associated Press

TCU running back Derrick Green (27) rushes against Iowa State linebacker Willie Harvey (7) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Fort Worth, Texas. Associated Press

TCU running back Kyle Hicks (21) turns the corner against Iowa State defensive back Evrett Edwards (4) for a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Fort Worth, Texas. Associated Press

TCU quarterback Kenny Hill (7) trows in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Fort Worth, Texas. Associated Press

TCU running back Kyle Hicks (21) steps through a tackle from Iowa State defensive back Brian Peavy (10) for a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Fort Worth, Texas. Associated Press

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Kyle Hicks ran for 117 yards with a long touchdown and also scored on a 25-yard catch as TCU beat Iowa State 41-20 on Saturday in the first game this season that counts in the Big 12 standings.

Hicks went 64 yards untouched to put TCU (2-1, 1-0 Big 12) up 10-0 in the first quarter, after his path was cleared by 315-pound tackle Joseph Noteboom's downfield block of a defensive back. On the opening drive of the second half, Kenny Hill hit Hicks wide open in the end zone behind the secondary for a 31-7 lead.

Iowa State, with first-year coach Matt Campbell, is 0-3 for the first time since 1997.

While the Horned Frogs bounced back from a double-overtime home loss to Arkansas that knocked them out of the Top 25, receiver and returner KaVontae Turpin sustained an apparent left leg injury and had to be helped off the field the play before Hicks' TD catch.

Turpin entered the game the national leader with 236 all-purpose yards per game, but had only two caches for 8 yards and one kickoff return for 28 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

IOWA ST.: The Cyclones, who clearly weren't ready for Big 12 competition, have to figure out their quarterback situation. As expected, junior Joel Lanning (12-21 passing for 127 yards) and former Georgia transfer Jacob Park (7-15 for 90 yards) both played, but neither was consistent. Lanning did have two scoring runs, including an impressive 8-yard TD run when he kept driving his feet and got a push from running back Mitchell Harger after initially being stacked up short of the end zone.

TCU: While the Frogs got the lopsided victory to start Big 12 play, the competition for the next conference game will be much tougher when No. 14 Oklahoma visits in two weeks. Kenny Hill, the new quarterback who had slow starts and strong finishes his first two starts, threw for 219 yards with a touchdown while running for 28 yard and another score while playing only three quarters. The defense had five sacks, matching their total from the first two games combined.

UP NEXT

IOWA ST: Another pre-noon kickoff for the Cyclones next Saturday when they go home to play San Jose State in their last non-conference game.

TCU: The Horned Frogs close out their non-conference schedule Friday night, about 40 miles away at former Southwest Conference foe SMU.