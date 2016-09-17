Breaking News Bar
 
Melville throws for career-high 5 TDs, Colgate beats Yale

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- Jake Melville threw for 315 yards and a career-high five touchdowns as Colgate streaked past Yale 55-13 on Saturday.

Melville, who was 22-of-32 passing, threw for 219 yards and three touchdowns in the first half as Colgate (1-1) dominated throughout, rolling to a 35-13 halftime advantage.

John Maddaluna pulled in seven passes for 147 yards with one TD and Nick Martinsen grabbed five for 69 yards and two scores.

Colgate had 558 total yards while limiting Yale to 188.

The Raiders defense shut down the Yale running game, allowing just 12 yards on the ground. Pat Afriyie and Trent Williams had two sacks apiece and both totaled three tackles for loss. The Raiders also picked off four Yale passes.

Rafe Chapple led Yale (0-1), throwing for 139 yards and one score.

Yale scored first when Chapple hit Christopher Williams from the 11. Colgate responded with three straight touchdowns.

