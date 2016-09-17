Breaking News Bar
 
Boys soccer: Flores' flurry leads Warren past Highland Park

Daily Herald report

Boys soccer

A huge day for Hugo Flores led Warren's boys soccer team to another win Saturday.

Flores had a hat trick and added an assist for the Blue Devils, who blanked visiting Highland Park 5-0 in a nonconference match. Warren built a 3-0 lead by halftime en route to improving to 11-1-2.

Richie Flores and Mike Bassier also scored, while Niko Jokic had a pair of assists. Ruben Delgadillo and Bassier had assists as well.

The shutout was shared by keepers Jeffery Pioquinto (63 minutes) and Hunter Faurbo (17 minutes).

Lakes 1, Elgin 0: Jeff Milostan scored an unassisted goal in the first 10 minutes of the nonconference match.

Lakes goalie Danny Wieczorek had 7 saves in the first half, and Wade Parmly stopped 7 shots in the second half for the Eagles (5-5).

Freeport invite: Antioch (5-7-2) lost 6-0 to Barrington and then earned a 2-2 tie against the host Pretzels.

