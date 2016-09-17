Breaking News Bar
 
Indiana
updated: 9/17/2016 1:45 PM

Indianapolis TV's beloved 'Cowboy Bob' dies at 73

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

INDIANAPOLIS -- Bob Glaze, a beloved children's TV show personality known around Indiana as "Cowboy Bob," has died.

He was 73.

The guitar-strumming cowboy and animal lover was an after-school fixture on Indianapolis' WTTV Channel 4 throughout the 1970s and 80s.

His wife, Gail Glaze, says he died Friday at the Community Heart and Vascular Hospital in Indianapolis.

Glaze, who started out as a camera operator, became host of the children's variety show "Chuckwagon Theater," which later became "Cowboy Bob's Corral."

He used the show to engage children in lessons about such things as fire safety and animals.

He was helped by a gang of playful puppets, one of which he dubbed Sourdough the Singing Biscuit, the inspiration for which came from a KFC biscuit dropped on the studio floor.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account