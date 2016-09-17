Breaking News Bar
 
Rice says its band may have gone 'too far' in Baylor satire

  • Baylor wide receiver Chris Platt, top, is hit by Rice safety J.P. Thompson in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, in Houston.

  • Baylor tight end Jordan Feuerbacher (85) celebrates his touchdown reception with Chris Platt in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Rice, Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, in Houston.

  • Baylor wide receiver KD Cannon, top, leaps over Rice cornerback J.T. Blasingame for a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, in Houston.

  • Baylor defensive back Patrick Levels, right, tips a pass intended for Rice quarterback Nate German in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, in Houston.

  • Baylor wide receiver KD Cannon (9) fends off the tackle of Rice cornerback J.T. Blasingame in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, in Houston.

  • Rice wide receiver Zach Wright (17) is tackled by Baylor defensive back Patrick Levels in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, in Houston.

  • Baylor quarterback Seth Russell, left, is sacked by Rice defensive end Blain Padgett in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, in Houston.

  • Rice quarterback Tyler Stehling throws a pass in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Baylor, Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, in Houston.

  • Baylor quarterback Seth Russell throws a pass in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rice, Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, in Houston.

  • Baylor wide receiver KD Cannon, right, catches a 10-yard touchdown pass as Rice cornerback J.T. Blasingame defends in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, in Houston.

HOUSTON -- Rice officials say the university's Marching Owl Band may have gone too far in its satire of the sexual assault scandal at Baylor.

The band, which is known by its acronym MOB, formed a Roman numeral IX on the field during its halftime performance Friday to represent Title IX, the federal law Baylor is accused of violating in its sexual assault scandal. It then shifted to a star formation in reference to Ken Starr, the Baylor president who was demoted and eventually resigned amid the scandal.

In a statement Saturday, Rice said the MOB "did not intend in any way to make light of the serious issue of sexual assault." Rather, it aimed to satirize "the actions or inactions of the Baylor administration." But the statement says "it is apparent from the comments of many spectators and Baylor fans that the MOB's effort went too far."

