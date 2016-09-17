The Latest: AP Source: NYC blast likely came from toolbox

NEW YORK -- The Latest on an apparent explosion in Manhattan. (all times local):

11 p.m.

A law enforcement official tells The Associated Press that an explosion in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood appears to have come from a construction toolbox in front of a building.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the person wasn't authorized to speak about an ongoing investigation.

Police say 26 people have sustained minor injuries in the explosion on West 23rd Street.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and police officials are expected to brief reporters at the scene.

The blast happened in front of a residence for the blind. Witnesses say the explosion at about 8:30 p.m. blew out the windows of businesses in the area.

- By Karen Matthews.

___

10:20 p.m.

Police and firefighters are at the scene of a possible explosion in New York City, and authorities say 25 people suffered minor injuries.

Police spokesman J. Peter Donald said on Twitter that the possible explosion happened at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday on West 23rd Street in the Chelsea section of Manhattan. He says several people were taken to hospitals with injuries. The Fire Department tweeted that none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

No detail about the extent of damage was immediately available.

Chris Gonzalez, visiting from Dallas, was having dinner with friends at a restaurant. The 26-year-old says she heard and felt a blast. She said the restaurant went quiet.

Witnesses say FBI and Homeland Security officials are also at the scene.

The reports of a possible blast come hours after a pipe bomb exploded in Seaside Park, New Jersey, shortly before thousands of runners participated in a charity 5K race to benefit Marines and sailors.

___

9:40 p.m.

___

9 p.m.

