Police searching for missing St. Charles man

hello

The search is on for a missing 43-year-old St. Charles man who failed to return home after a business trip.

Dane Haggerty was reported missing by his wife Friday, and on Friday night, a St. Charles Park District Park Service officer located his vehicle at the Otter Creek Wetlands parking lot on Crane Road.

The Kane County Sheriff's Office and Kane County Office of Emergency Management are now conducting a ground and helicopter search of the Otter Creek Park area, Kane County Sheriff spokesman Lt. Pat Gengler said Saturday. Local search-and-rescue teams are also helping to search for him in the marshy, heavily wooded area. Police said they do not suspect foul play but are concerned that he may have harmed himself.

Haggerty is 6 feet tall, 215 pounds, and was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information should call the Kane County Sheriff at (630) 232-6840.