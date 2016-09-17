Fire destroys Long Grove home, near Cuba Road

Fire officials are investigating the cause of a Friday night fire that destroyed a vacant home along Cuba Road in Long Grove and injured one firefighter.

Firefighters were called at 9:38 p.m. Friday for a house on fire at 3133 Shagbark Lane, just west of the Twin Orchard Country Club, at the corner of Shagbark Lane and Cuba Road.

When they arrived, they found the two-story, colonial-styled home fully engulfed in flames, with fire shooting through the roof, according to a release from the Long Grove Fire Protection District.

Because of the home's private setting and limited access roads, the fire was able to intensify without anyone noticing, fire officials said.

While a damage estimate wasn't available Saturday, firefighters say the home is uninhabitable and heavily damaged by smoke and fire.

One firefighter injured his back while fighting the fire, and was taken by ambulance to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

Because the area does not have fire hydrants, firefighters brought in more than 50,000 gallons of water to extinguish the fire.

Assisting on the call were the Palatine, Lake Zurich, Buffalo Grove, Lincolnwood-Riverwoods, Grayslake, Wauconda, Prospect Heights, and Barrington fire departments, as well as the Lake County Sheriff, and the South Lake County Regional Community Emergency Response Team.