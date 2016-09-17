Police: 4 Aurora teens crashed stolen car, tried to flee

hello

Four Aurora teenagers are in custody after police said they crashed a stolen car and tried to run away from police -- one by jumping into Mastodon Lake in Phillips Park.

Aurora police said charges are pending against the teens -- a 17-year-old female, two 18-year-old males and one 19-year-old male.

The four had been occupants in a stolen 2007 Dodge Nitro involved in a hit-and-run crash at 10:40 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, in Phillips Park.

It is not clear who was driving the car, but the car left the road and sideswiped a tree. The four then tried to flee the scene.

Police took one of the 18-year-olds into custody near the vehicle. The 19-year-old tried to escape by jumping into the lake but was eventually apprehended by police. The other two suspects were discovered laying in tall grass near the lake by a Kendall County K-9 officer.

A handgun was found in the area where one of the 18-year-old men was found, police said.

The vehicle had been reported stolen in Montgomery. Police continue to investigate.