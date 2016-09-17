Picture perfect setting for Riverwalk Art Fair

Getting into Naperville's Riverwalk Fine Art Fair is a lot easier for the thousands of visitors flocking to the downtown show this weekend than it is for the artists displaying their work.

That's because while anyone can check out the juried show, the 130 artists selling their work were selected from a field of more than 500 applicants to ensure only the best of the best got spots.

The free show, sponsored by the Naperville Art League, continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday along Jackson Avenue between Main and Eagle streets.

In the days leading to the show, Debbie Venezia, the league's executive director, said artists come to Naperville from across the U.S. and, in some cases, even from other countries.

For many of the artists, she said, this will be their last show of the season.

Prices for the pieces can range from $20 to thousands and this year's show features 14 media categories, including acrylic and oil painting, ceramics, wood, drawings, digital art, mixed media and print making.