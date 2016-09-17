Vernon Hills Park District joins Worldwide Day of Play

Bob Chwedyk/bchwedyk@dailyherald.comStephen Posner, 9, right, tries to edge out his sister Tessa Posner, 9, during sack races at the Vernon Hills Worldwide Day of Play Saturday at Century Park North.

The Vernon Hills Park District hosted a Worldwide Day of Play event Saturday at Century Park North.

Participants were encouraged to put away electronic devices for a day of unplugged play time. Park district staff led the games, which included sack races, hula hoop contests and egg toss. Other game and activities were also enjoyed.

Worldwide Day of Play started in 2005 by the popular Nickelodeon Channel, which shut down its aired programming to commit an entire day to the celebration of physical fitness and play.