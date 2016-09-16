Breaking News Bar
 
Real Betis salvages 2-2 draw against 10-man Granada in Spain

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

SEVILLA, Spain -- Striker Alex Alegria scored two goals to help Real Betis salvage a 2-2 home draw against 10-man Granada in the Spanish league on Friday.

Belgian midfielder Mehdi Carcela-Gonzalez put Granada ahead in the 13th minute and Alberto Bueno added to the visitors' lead in the 33rd before Alegria rallied Betis with goals in the 36th and 61st minutes at the Benito Villamarin Stadium.

Granada had a chance to move ahead again with a penalty kick in the 78th but Argentine forward Ezequiel Ponce had his effort saved by Betis goalkeeper Antonio Adan. The goalkeeper did well again to save from the rebound, and the defense cleared the following attempt just in front of the goal line.

Granada played most of the second half at a numerical disadvantage after defender Ruben Vezo was sent off in the 53rd following two yellow cards. Betis had reserve goalkeeper Dani Gimenez sent off in the 84th for complaining from the bench.

The result moved Betis to 10th place in the 20-team standings with five points from four matches, while winless Granada remained 17th with only two points.

Real Madrid leads the league after having won its first three games. It plays at Espanyol on Sunday.

Defending champion Barcelona, coming off a stunning home loss to recently promoted Alaves, plays at Leganes on Saturday to try to improve from fifth place.

