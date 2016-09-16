Clinching celebration not lost on Cubs' Ross

Cubs catcher David Ross, who has enjoyed some great moments on the field this season, had one on his way home after Thursday's game against Milwaukee. He was able to celebrate with fans when the Giants beat the Cardinals shortly before midnight. Associated Press/file

The much anticipated party in the park couldn't take place Thursday night thanks to the Buzzkill Brewers, who dampened the spirits of 40,000-plus Cubs fans expecting a division-clinching victory at Wrigley Field.

That didn't stop backup catcher David Ross from raising a glass, though, when he found out the Giants beat the Cardinals just before midnight, thus clinching the NL Central for the Cubs.

Ross, who had taken the El to Thursday's game against Milwaukee, was looking for a bike taxi to take him home but kept poking his head into bars to get updates on the Giants-Cards game.

"The great thing about Chicago -- it's different than Tallahassee where I'm from -- there's a bar every 30 feet," Ross said.

When the Giants prevailed 6-2, it gave the Cubs their first division title since 2008.

And it gave Ross an idea: "I stopped in a bar when they won and I was like, 'You know what, I need to have something in my hand like a beer or something.' "

So Ross walked in and, because the bartender recognized him, didn't even have to pay for the shot of Jameson Irish Whiskey that was set in front of him.

After that, Ross hopped in a cab and was home "by 12 or 12:15."

He planned on celebrating a whole lot more with his teammates after Friday's game.

"I don't know if I'll be this smiley tomorrow," he said. "I'll wear the dark glasses with a hoodie on and just (be) hanging out."

Pitching in:

Joe Maddon said he will "probably" get Mike Montgomery into a relief situation or two before the playoffs begin. Montgomery, acquired from Seattle in mid-July, came in as a reliever in his first 7 appearances as a Cub but has since started five straight games. Once the playoffs begin, however, Maddon expects Montgomery to help in a relief role.

Maddon also said reliever Pedro Strop, who has been on the disabled list since Aug. 11, will see game action before the postseason.

"He had a good session (Thursday) so we're listening to the trainers, but he'll pitch in a game," Maddon said.

Around the horn:

The Cubs advanced to the postseason in back-to-back seasons for just the fourth time. The other three came in 1885-86, 1906-08 and 2007-08. … The last team to clinch a division with 16 or more games remaining (as the Cubs did Thursday) was the 2008 Angels. … In 14 games since Aug. 29, Jorge Soler is hitting .289 (11-for-38) with 3 home runs, 6 RBI, and he has a .400 on-base percentage.