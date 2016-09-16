Montero's blast gives Chicago Cubs another reason to celebrate

Given a choice, the other 29 teams in major-league baseball would take the spot the Cubs are in to their own any day of the week.

After all, who wouldn't love wrapping up a division title a full three weeks before the postseason begins? The Cubs accomplished that feat late Thursday night and will now play out the string before setting their sights on Game 1 of the NLDS on Oct. 7.

Still, clinching this early can present some challenges, most notably how to keep players sharp and rarin' to go.

The next carrot to go after is homefield advantage throughout the NL playoffs. Washington is 5.5 games back of the Cubs and the only team with a chance of chasing down manager Joe Maddon's squad.

The other reason Maddon believes there will be no letup is the fact that so many Cubs are chasing individual awards like the Cy Young or MVP.

"They're gonna be primed," Maddon said before his team's 5-4 victory over Milwaukee in 10 innings on Friday. "They're not going to turn down that dimmer switch."

Maddon did give most of his regulars the day off Friday, and said he plans to sit down with coaches Saturday "to make some intelligent decisions while we're playing the same game, with the same kind of intensity."

Bottom line, he doesn't want his players thinking too much about the playoffs just yet.

"When you get in this position, for me, just keep doing what you've been doing," Maddon said. "Other than resting guys, don't do anything differently. Don't include any different kind of conversations, scouting reports, more knowledge.

"This time of the year I like to simplify and have things reduced, so the player just plays. You stay out of their way."

The Cubs won on a Miguel Montero home run to lead off the 10th inning.

The Cubs trailed 4-2 entering the bottom of the ninth but came back thanks to RBI singles by Chris Coghlan and Addison Russell. With the bases loaded and one out, Matt Szczur then lined out to center and Javier Baez grounded out to the pitcher. Third-base coach Gary Jones elected not to send Tommy La Stella on Szczur's shot to center and the throw home likely would have been in time.

The Cubs and their Plan B lineup did next to nothing until the fifth when Coghlan led off with a single and came home on a 2-run shot to left-center by Albert Almora Jr.

Milwaukee broke the 2-2 tie when Scooter Gennett hit a 2-run homer to right.

John Lackey went 7 innings for the Cubs, allowing 4 runs on 8 hits. He walked two and struck out eight.

Cubs president Theo Epstein watched the game in the front row of the left-field bleachers, trying to disguise himself with a fake mustache. It hardly worked, though, as fans and media began tweeting pictures about an hour after first pitch.

As the top of the seventh inning began, fans erupted in applause as owner Tom Ricketts joined Epstein.

It's hardly a surprise Epstein wasn't able to sneak a silly disguise past his team's faithful fans for very long … and it will be equally impossible for the Cubs to sneak up on anybody in this year's playoffs.

But that's for later. Friday it was all about celebrating a division title well earned.

"Energy will be high in the dugout for the boys," pitcher Kyle Hendricks said beforehand. "It'll be a fun one for us. I think everybody in here deservers it. So hopefully we can just soak it in and have a good time after the game."