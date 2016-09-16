Cutler can relate to rookie Wentz

Quarterback Jay Cutler throws against the Houston Texans during the first half on Sept. 11 in Houston. The Bears play the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday. Associated Press

Bears quarterback Jay Cutler didn't become the Broncos' starter until the 12th game of his rookie season in 2006. But he can relate to Eagles rookie Carson Wentz, who was thrust into the starting spot on Sept. 3 after Philadelphia dealt veteran Sam Bradford to the Minnesota Vikings eight days before the season opener.

"I had the luxury of being able to watch Jake Plummer," said Cutler, who had an 88.5 passer rating in five starts as a rookie. "I was on a really veteran team, and I was able to sit for most of the season and learn and figure it out and then got thrown in there later on.

"These guys (now) are probably a little bit better prepared than we were, 10 or 12 years ago. They see more looks, and the whole predraft process is so involved now. But you still have to go out there and strap it up and play, and it's not easy."

Wentz, the second overall pick in the 2016 draft, had an impressive debut, including a 101.1 passer rating with 2 TDs and no interceptions. Cutler, who was selected 11th overall, said the mental part of the position is the hardest part.

"Everyone talks about the speed," Cutler said. "Playing in the SEC (at Vanderbilt) prepared me a little bit better for the speed of the game. It's just the intensity of the game plan, how much is involved there, the checks, the defense, the way it's disguised. You've got a lot on your plate."

Wentz should get plenty of help. Eagles head coach Doug Pederson played quarterback for 12 years in the NFL, and offensive coordinator Frank Reich played 14 years in the league.

"It's difficult, (but) he's in a good spot," Cutler said. "Doug understands that position really well and (knows) you can't lean on (Wentz) that much early on. It has to be a team sport, (with) defense and the running game. You have to put him in position to be successful. You have to hope that your offense is going to grow together for two or three years because changing coaches, changing (offensive coordinators), that's hard on a young quarterback."

Cutler has worked with six offensive coordinators in eight years with the Bears.

By the numbers:

Alshon Jeffery has 13 100-yard receiving games, the fifth most in franchise history, but the Bears are just 4-9 in those games. The Bears are 5-21 against the spread in their last 26 games at Soldier Field and 1-10 straight up in their last 11 at home.

Injury update:

Cornerback Kyle Fuller (knee, limited) remains the only Bear on the injury report.

Two Eagles starters, tight end Zach Ertz (rib) and cornerback Leodis McKelvin (hamstring) did not practice Friday for the second straight day.

Keeping it safe:

As in the preseason, everyone attending Bears home games will enter through upright metal detectors, and all carry-in items will be searched in an effort to ensure the safety of all guests entering Soldier Field. Fans are encouraged to arrive early, and gates will open two hours prior to kickoff for all games.

