The Latest: Trump son says father accepts Obama's US birth

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton smiles as she speaks to aids on her campaign plane, in White Plains, N.Y., Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016, before traveling to Greensboro, N.C. for a rally. Clinton returned to the campaign trail after a bout of pneumonia that sidelined her for three days and revived questions about both Donald Trump's and her openness regarding their health. Associated Press

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton waves as she arrives at a rally at University of North Carolina, in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016. Clinton returned to the campaign trail after a bout of pneumonia that sidelined her for three days and revived questions about both Donald Trump's and her openness regarding their health. Associated Press

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to the Economic Club of New York, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016, in New York. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- The Latest on the U.S. presidential race (all times EDT):

7:50 a.m.

Donald Trump Jr. says his father recognizes that President Barack Obama was born in the United States, but he doesn't know if his father will say so himself.

Speaking Friday on ABC's "Good Morning America," Trump's son said a statement by the campaign Thursday night acknowledging Obama's U.S. birth "should be the definitive end" of questions about Trump's views.

The Republican presidential nominee has been most prominent proponent of the "birther" movement casting doubt on Obama's birthplace. On Thursday, Trump declined to address the matter when asked about it by The Washington Post. The campaign later issued its statement.

Trump Jr. said the statement reflected his father's views. He said, "This is coming from him."

Asked if his father would say it, Trump Jr. said, "I don't know."

3:30 a.m.

Hillary Clinton returned to campaigning without offering apologies for keeping her pneumonia a secret, focusing on criticizing opponent Donald Trump instead of the three-day rest ordered by her doctor.

To the strains of James Brown's "I Feel Good," Clinton reappeared on the campaign trail Thursday at a North Carolina rally. It was the Democratic presidential nominee's first public outing since she stumbled and needed support from aides while leaving a 9/11 memorial in New York last Sunday. The episode, caught on video, was attributed to dizziness and dehydration, and led to an acknowledgement that she'd been diagnosed with pneumonia two days earlier.

In New York, Trump announced plans to lower taxes by $4.4 trillion over a decade and cut regulations. A revised tax code is a centerpiece of Trump's plan.