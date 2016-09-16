Police probe how gang member got concealed carry permit

CHICAGO -- Chicago and state police are investigating how a convicted felon and documented gang member got a permit to carry a concealed firearm.

The investigation was prompted by a shooting on Sept. 10 involving 32-year-old Michael Arquero. According to Chicago police, Arquero was at a taco stand when 18-year-old Louis Rodriguez opened fire from a passing auto, wounding Arquero. The wounded man returned fire, killing Rodriguez.

Cook County state's attorney spokeswoman Tandra Simonton says the office determined Arquero shot in self-defense. However, he was charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and ordered held on $2 million bond.

Illinois State Police has learned Arquero has a second identity under the name Michael Trivasano, under which he is a documented gang member, with multiple convictions for gun charges.

It wasn't immediately known if Arquero has legal representation.