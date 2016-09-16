Dawn Patrol: Cubs' magic number is 0

Cubs starting pitcher Mike Montgomery drives in teammate Jason Heyward during Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Cubs' magic number now 0

The Cubs lost to Milwaukee 5-4 Thursday night, so the fans who filled Wrigley didn't get to witness a rare on-field celebration. But a few hours later, the St. Louis Cardinals' 6-2 defeat at San Francisco secured the NL Central Division title for the Cubs. Full story.

Rolling Meadows mayor headed to state Senate

Northwest suburban Republicans have chosen Rolling Meadows Mayor Tom Rooney to replace departing state Sen. Matt Murphy, a move that came after a string of other candidates dropped out of the running. Rooney, 48, says he'll step down in the coming weeks from his village post as he transitions into representing the 27th Senate District. Full story.

- Paul Michna | Staff Photographer Suzanne Luchs of Wheaton lights a candle Thursday during "An Evening of Hope" at St. Michael Church in Wheaton.

Wheaton service brings hope, peace to those mourning loss of children

There was sadness in the air Thursday night in Wheaton, but religious leaders reminded the more than 100 attendees at "An Evening of Hope" service that the children everyone had gathered to remember -- including Baby Hope, the newborn girl found dead last month -- were at peace with God. Full story.

Lake County coroner to make announcement today

Lake County Coroner Thomas Rudd, who lost appeals to appear on the Nov. 8 ballot as an independent, is expected to make an announcement Friday regarding his candidacy. As of Thursday, Rudd was listed as a write-in candidate on the county clerk's website. Full story.

Judge orders home monitoring for Elgin torture suspect

An 18-year-old who authorities say was the leader in the kidnapping and cigarette torture of a teen in Elgin in February will be allowed to stay with his aunt in Elgin on electronic home monitoring, a judge ruled Thursday. The bail for Luis Palomar, a Lake in the Hills resident, had been increased from $200,000 to $300,000 because he was arrested on car burglary charges while free on bond. Full story.

Feds accuse Lake in Hills man in gift card scam

Federal authorities accuse a Lake in the Hills man of concocting a gift card scheme to illegally obtain about $310,000 in merchandise and services from a national retailer. Salvatore Cribari, 59, faces nine counts of wire fraud in connection with the scam against the chain of home improvement stores, according an announcement from the U.S. attorney's office in Rockford. Authorities said Cribari, also known as Sal Fradillio, was arrested Thursday in Algonquin. Full story.

Weather

Mostly cloudy and 67 degrees this morning. Highs this afternoon around 77, with lows tonight close to 70. Full story.

Traffic

Intersection widening and reconstruction has caused restrictions in all directions at Higgins and Big Timber roads in Pingree Grove. Full traffic.

- Associated Press White Sox ace Chris Sale has just one win since the All-Star break due to a lack of run support.

Will Sale have enough support to win Cy Young?

White Sox ace Chris Sale is definitely worthy of consideration as the American League's best pitcher, according to beat writer Scot Gregor, but Cy Young voters have to overlook a stat he's had no control over -- wins and losses. Sale will take the mound tonight in Kansas City. Full column.

- Paul Michna | Staff Photographer Willowbrook's M.J. Ranieri (12) and the rest of the Warriors will take on Hinsdale South tonight in Week 4 of the prep football season.

Week 4 of prep football is here

Check out the rankings, schedules and scouting reports for this weekend's high school football games at football.dailyherald.com.