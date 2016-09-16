Northwest suburban police blotter

hello

• Charges are not evidence of guilt. Under law, individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Arlington Heights

• Vandals scratched a driver's-side door and trunk on a 2000 Lexus ES300 between Sept. 2 and 12 on the 1100 block of East Waverly Drive.

• Thieves stole a green unlocked mountain bike between 6:30 a.m. and 8:13 p.m. Sept. 13 off a patio on the 2300 block of South Goebbert Road. Value was estimated at $380.

• A man was seen taking a cement cutter between 1:50 and 2 p.m. Sept. 12 from the front of a home on the 1600 block of South Surrey Ridge. He left in a black vehicle driven by a female accomplice. Value was estimated at $1,600.

• Thieves stole a wallet between 11:30 a.m. and noon Sept. 12 out of a customer's purse in Portillo's, 806 W. Dundee Road. Someone tried to use a credit card in the wallet in Schaumburg.

• Two men and a woman were seen taking several pairs of eyeglass frames between 2:20 and 2:41 p.m. Sept. 6 from Lenscrafters, 450 E. Rand Road.

• Burglars stole unknown items between 4:30 p.m. Sept. 9 and 4:30 p.m. Sept. 10 out of several storage units at Public Storage, 903 E. Algonquin Road.

Buffalo Grove

• Burglars broke into a 2015 Nissan Rogue between 7:30 and 11:30 p.m. Sept. 10 in a business lot at 401 W. Half Day Road and stole a purse. Loss was estimated at $300.

Des Plaines

• A vandal shot a gun at a Nissan Sentra between 10 p.m. Sept. 5 and 8 a.m. Sept. 6 parked on the 500 block of North Sixth Avenue. Apparently, a single bullet hit the trunk, rear window, front headrest, and front windshield.

• Thieves stole a blue Honda around 2:45 a.m. Sept. 6 on the 1800 block of Illinois Street. The owner took the detachable steering wheel off and locked his vehicle. Approximately 15 minutes later, the victim heard what he thought was his loud muffler start up. He looked out the window and saw his vehicle take off northbound on Illinois Street.

Elk Grove Village

• Thieves stole a 2005 Utility 53-foot refrigerator truck between Aug. 26 and 29 from the south dock at Carry Transportation, 2777 Old Higgins Road. Value was estimated at $10,000.

• Burglars broke into a 2002 Chevrolet Express work van between 8:30 p.m. Aug. 30 and 8:30 a.m. Aug. 31 at Smith Mechanical Group, 212 Crossen Ave., and stole tools, piping machine, pipe wrenches, air conditioner refrigerant, gauges for HVAC, and a vacuum pump. Value was estimated at $10,625.

Palatine

• Burglars climbed through an unlocked window around 4:10 a.m. Sept. 1 at a home on the 3300 block of Bayside Drive and stole a gaming system with equipment, iPad, and jewelry.

• Burglars entered an office between 3:10 and 3:20 p.m. Aug. 30 on the 100 block of West Johnson Street and stole money.

Prospect Heights

• A Prospect Heights woman was scammed by burglars around 3:33 p.m. Aug. 31 at her home on the 400 block of Owen Court. A woman knocked on the victim's door and called her by her name when the victim opened the door. The offender told her she was looking for her dog and thought it might be in her backyard. The resident and the offender walked through the house and out the back door. Soon the offender looked toward the front of the house and told the female resident that she saw the dog across the street. She said she would be right back and ran toward the street. The woman returned to her home and saw a black vehicle speed away. The victim checked her home for signs of a burglary and found a metal filing box, usually kept in a bedroom closet, open on the bed. Later, she discovered that the vehicle title to her son's 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer was missing from the box.

Streamwood

• Burglars stole a driver's license and debit card between 9 and 11:40 p.m. Sept. 3 out of an unlocked 2015 Toyota in a driveway on the 100 block of LaSalle Road.

• Steven E. Wishney, 60, of the 100 block of Briarwood Drive, Streamwood, was arrested around 12:09 p.m. Sept. 4 at his home and charged with battery. Officers had been called to the home to investigate damage to Wishney's 2013 Ford Taurus. Unknown offenders had thrown a brick through the windshield, also damaging the hood. Wishney became verbally aggressive toward one of the officers before pushing the officer with his chest, according to the police report.

Wheeling

• Jason E. Corl, 21, of the 800 block of Cambridge Place, Wheeling, was arrested around 8:24 p.m. Sept. 8 at Chelsea Cove Drive and McHenry Road and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. A witness called police to say Corl was seen walking through the townhouse complex for over an hour. Officers stopped Corl and discovered an outstanding warrant for retail theft out of Mount Prospect. A search of Corl's backpack found five small plastic bags containing white heroin powder, according to the police report. His court date is Oct. 12.