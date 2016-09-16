Breaking News Bar
 
Lake County
Hearing to determine if Calusinski deserves new trial continues

  • Melissa Calusinski, 29, of Carpentersville, who is serving a prison sentence after being convicted in 2011 of killing a toddler at a day care center, returns to a Lake County courtroom Friday.

    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Computer expert Jeff Mueller testifies Friday in Lake County Court about X-rays during Friday's hearing to determine if Melissa Calusinski, 29, of Carpentersville, deserves a new trials in the death of a toddler at a Lincolnshire day care center.

    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Defense attorney Douglas Johnson hands Lake County Assistant State's Attorney Steve Scheller papers during Friday's hearing to determine if Melissa Calusinski, 29, of Carpentersville, deserves a new trials in the death of a toddler at a Lincolnshire day care center.

    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Lake County Judge Daniel B. Shanes listens to attorneys during Friday's hearing to determine if Melissa Calusinski, 29, of Carpentersville, deserves a new trials in the death of a toddler at a Lincolnshire day care center.

    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Melissa Calusinski, 29, of Carpentersville, who is serving a prison sentence after being convicted in 2011 of killing a toddler at a day care center, returns to a Lake County courtroom Friday.

    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Melissa Calusinski, 29, of Carpentersville, listens to testimony during Friday's hearing to determine if she deserves a new trials in the death of a toddler at a Lincolnshire day care center.

    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Lee Filas
 
 

Defense attorneys for a Carpentersville woman accused of killing a 16-month-old boy were given the lowest quality X-ray images possible before her 2011 trial, a computer expert testified Friday in Lake County Court.

However, prosecutors said during the final hearing day to determine if Melissa Calusinski should receive a new trial that the expert was working his first criminal forensic investigation, had the computer program under review for only one week, and had to repeatedly call the software company help desk for assistance.

The X-rays are important because defense attorney Kathleen Zellner has said she obtained clearer X-rays that were not uncovered during the trial and are new evidence that Calusinski, 29, is innocent and a new trial is warranted.

Calusinski was found guilty by a jury in the death of Benjamin Kingan of Deerfield and was sentenced to 31 years in prison for throwing him to the ground at the now-closed Minee Subee in the Park Day Care in Lincolnshire. She confessed to police to throwing the toddler in 2009, but has since claimed the confession was coerced and maintained her innocence.

The first two days of the hearing took place Aug. 18 and 19, and it was continued to today to wrap up remaining details. Calusinski was transferred from a downstate prison to attend Friday's hearing. She has not testified during the three days of hearings.

Earlier hearing testimony has included Lake County Coroner Dr. Thomas Rudd, who claimed new X-rays surfaced that showed Kingan had a previous head injury. His belief is Kingan threw himself backward on the floor that day and caused the previous injury to rupture, killing him.

Rudd said an anonymous caller in June 2015 told Calusinski's father to find an enhanced set of X-rays at the coroner's office. Rudd testified he found the X-rays after he was contacted by Paul Calusinski and he used that evidence to change the cause of death in the case from homicide to undetermined in July 2015.

If Lake County Judge Daniel Shanes rules in favor of Calusinski, her murder conviction would be vacated and a new trial set. If the request is denied, she would have the option to contest the ruling with a state appellate court.

The hearing is expected to last through the day. A final ruling date has not been set.

