Northwest suburban police blotter

Arlington Heights

• Hagop Hosepan, 43, of the 1800 block of East Lilac Terrace, Arlington Heights, was arrested around 6 p.m. Sept. 5 at Jewel-Osco, 440 E. Rand Road, and charged with battery. The police report said a witness saw him punch someone in the mouth. His court date is Oct. 6.

• Timothy A. Kirschrer, 50, of the 1100 block of East Northwest Highway, Palatine, was arrested around 9:18 p.m. Sept. 5 at First Presbyterian Church of Arlington Heights, 302 N. Dunton. The report said he was seen punching a victim in the face around 4:15 p.m. Sept. 5 at North School Park, 410 N. Arlington Heights Road. His court date is Sept. 22.

• Jacob Ralph Stidham, 34, of the 1600 block of West Fremont Street, Arlington Heights, was arrested around 8:59 p.m. Sept. 5 at the Metra depot, 45 W. Northwest Hwy., and charged with possession of a controlled substance (heroin and acetaminophen/hydrocodone) and drug paraphernalia. His court date is Oct. 19.

• Thieves broke into a Jeep Cherokee between Sept. 13 and 15 on the 2700 block of North Buffalo Grove Road and damaged the ignition cylinder. A report said it appears the offenders attempted to steal the vehicle but were unable to get the vehicle running.

Bartlett

• Burglars broke into a car around 1:17 p.m. Sept. 12 at Beaver Pond on the 900 block of West Stearns Road and stole a purse. The female victim had dropped her phone and was looking for it at the time of the burglary.

Buffalo Grove

Burglars stole a baseball cap, black leather belt and cash between 5:20 and 5:40 p.m. Sept. 8 out of an unlocked 2002 Toyota Solara in a restaurant lot at 182 N. McHenry Road. Value was estimated at $50.

Des Plaines

• A man was seen on a security video prying open a jewelry case around 3:32 p.m. Sept. 1 at Kmart, 1155 E. Oakton St., and taking several pieces of jewelry valued at $5,335 and several unidentified necklaces valued at $200 each. He hid the jewelry under his arm and ran from the store.

• A woman was seen taking a female customer's cellphone around 12:25 p.m. Aug. 29 at Walgreens, 1378 Miner St. The victim placed her phone on the register counter but left without it. The offender covered the victim's cellphone with her own phone, paid for her purchases, picked up both phones and left the store.

• Vandals used blue and green paint to spray graffiti between 2 and 6 a.m. Sept. 3 on a white fence on the 1000 block of South Third Avenue, on a Neighborhood Watch sign and a campaign sign on the 900 block of South Margret Street, and on a driveway, stop sign, and fire hydrant on the 900 block of South Third Avenue.

• Vandals smashed four large windows and a small window between Aug. 30 and Sept. 2 on a building at 1090 Executive Way.

Elk Grove Village

A shoplifter stole a 40-inch TV around 12:50 a.m. Aug. 29 from Wal-Mart, 801 Meacham Road. Value was estimated at $498.

Hanover Park

• Burglars stole a backpack around 5 p.m. Sept. 15 out of a home on the 8000 block of Kingsbury.

Mount Prospect

• Rose Fakhouri, 63, of the 1800 block of West Hopi Lane, Mount Prospect, was arrested around 2 p.m. Aug. 23 at Carson's, 1025 Center Drive, and charged with retail theft. The report said a security agent saw her take two undergarments and a fashion scarf. Value was estimated at $119. Her court date is Sept. 21.

• Burglars broke into three vehicles between 5:35 and 6 p.m. Sept. 6 at Melas Park, 1500 W. Central Road. Offenders stole a handbag, iPad, teacher's manuals and lesson plan book out of a 2011 BMW. Offenders took a purse out of a 2013 Toyota Sienna. Offenders attempted to break a window on a 2015 Buick Enclave SUV but the window did not break. Total loss was estimated at $2,370.

• A man and woman took a hammer drill set and a laser level around 3:08 p.m. Sept. 5 from The Home Depot, 350 E. Kensington Road. Value was estimated at $248. A security agent tried but failed to stop them.

Palatine

• Burglars tried to break an apartment door between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Aug. 31 on the 500 block of East Spruce Drive, but nothing appeared to be disturbed or taken inside the residence.

• Burglars stole a key ring with assorted keys between 8:30 p.m. Aug. 30 and 730 a.m. Aug. 31 out of an unlocked 2001 Ford SUV on the 1400 block of North Ports O Call Drive.

• Burglars broke into a GMC SUV between 6:40 and 7:18 p.m. Sept. 4 on the 300 block of East Palatine Road and stole a purse.

• Burglars broke into a 2014 Chevrolet sedan between noon and 3:45 p.m. Sept. 5 on the 400 block of West Illinois Avenue and stole a purse.

Prospect Heights

• Ricardo R. Jasso, 46, of the 400 block of Inland Drive, Wheeling, was arrested Sept 7 at the police department, 14 E. Camp McDonald Road, and charged with theft. The report said an employee at Motel 6, 540 N. Milwaukee Ave., noticed that Jasso had taken a TV valued at $150 out of his motel room. His court date is Sept. 22.

Streamwood

• A man was seen on a security video taking a purse containing a cellphone and $60 out of a shopping cart around 3:42 p.m. Sept. 4 in Target, 1001 S. Sutton Road. He left with another man. They fled in a red van.