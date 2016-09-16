Juvenile accused of arson in Glen Ellyn townhouse fire

Glen Ellyn firefighters needed to administer oxygen to one of the three cats they rescued in a townhouse fire Thursday. Courtesy of Glen Ellyn Volunteer Fire Company

Glen Ellyn firefighters rescued three cats while putting out a fire in a townhouse Thursday morning.

Glen Ellyn police subsequently detained a juvenile suspected of setting the fire.

The juvenile, who is alleged to have started the fire in the home before leaving, was located nearby. He was taken to the Kane County Juvenile Detention Facility.

A petition has been filed in juvenile court alleging aggravated arson.

The Glen Ellyn Volunteer Fire Company responded to a reported fire in the two-story, four-unit townhouse on the 400 block of Ramblewood Drive at 8:22 a.m.

Residents were quickly evacuated along with their pets. Of the three cats that were rescued, one received oxygen.

The building was declared uninhabitable.