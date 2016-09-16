Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 9/16/2016 7:51 PM

Juvenile accused of arson in Glen Ellyn townhouse fire

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Glen Ellyn firefighters needed to administer oxygen to one of the three cats they rescued in a townhouse fire Thursday.

      Glen Ellyn firefighters needed to administer oxygen to one of the three cats they rescued in a townhouse fire Thursday.
    Courtesy of Glen Ellyn Volunteer Fire Company

 

Glen Ellyn firefighters rescued three cats while putting out a fire in a townhouse Thursday morning.

Glen Ellyn police subsequently detained a juvenile suspected of setting the fire.

The juvenile, who is alleged to have started the fire in the home before leaving, was located nearby. He was taken to the Kane County Juvenile Detention Facility.

A petition has been filed in juvenile court alleging aggravated arson.

The Glen Ellyn Volunteer Fire Company responded to a reported fire in the two-story, four-unit townhouse on the 400 block of Ramblewood Drive at 8:22 a.m.

Residents were quickly evacuated along with their pets. Of the three cats that were rescued, one received oxygen.

The building was declared uninhabitable.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account