Learn about Medicare options Sunday in Des Plaines

hello

Baby boomers, Medicare beneficiaries and caregivers can learn more about their Medicare options at a free event Sunday in Des Plaines, hosted by United Healthcare. The 3 p.m. session will be at the Frisbie Senior Center, 52 E. Northwest Hwy. Walgreens will also offer pneumonia and flu vaccinations for a charge, and attendees can participate in a fitness demonstration.

The event is part of National Medicare Education Week.