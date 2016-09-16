Former nursing home near Island Lake could be redeveloped

A boarded-up former nursing home near Island Lake could be demolished and replaced with apartments.

True Homes wants to redevelop the 5-acre site at 27888 N. Beech St., which once was home to the Sheltering Oak nursing home. It's south of Route 176 in unincorporated Lake County.

About 6 acres of adjoining property is in the village and would be part of the development, too.

Under the plan, the unincorporated land would be annexed into Island Lake.

Sheltering Oak closed in 2012. The building and grounds have since fallen into disrepair.

True Homes representatives have been talking with village officials for more than a year about the site.

The firm has proposed constructing 10 one-story buildings that contain a total of 78 one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as a community center.

Existing walking paths and a large wooded area would be preserved, said Chris Shaxted, president of True Homes.

The complex would be geared to low-income and older tenants. An earlier plan to limit tenants to people 55 years old or older has been scrapped, village officials said.

Rents would range from about $400 to $950 per month, Shaxted said. To qualify, tenants would need to earn between $16,000 and $35,000 annually.

Island lake Trustee Mark Beeson likes the concept. It's getting harder for older Island Lake residents to afford owning and managing houses, he said, and a rental complex like this could let them stay in the village.

"There really aren't a lot of options for those people," Beeson said.

Trustee Debra Jenkins said she's happy to see interest in the old nursing facility, which she called "blighted."

Shaxted said he hopes the complex could be ready for tenants in 2018.