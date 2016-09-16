Breaking News Bar
 
London Fashion Week returns with big names hitting catwalk

Associated Press
LONDON -- The style spotlight will be focused on the British capital as London Fashion Week begins, with a dizzying series of shows planned for the coming days.

The focus will be on British style and creativity but will include many contributors from other parts of the world.

Friday's lineup will include Paul Costelloe, Aquascutum, Bora Aksu and other standouts.

On following days there will be shows by Burberry, Julien Macdonald, Christopher Kane, Mulberry, Roksanda and many others. Some fashion houses are focusing on making new items available immediately to online buyers.

The fashion crowd has already been feted by Prime Minister Theresa May at a Downing Street reception and partied down at a lavish Perrier-Jouet champagne party that featured model Naomi Campbell serving a brief stint as a surprise deejay.

