updated: 9/16/2016 8:47 AM

Grain higher, livestock lower

Associated Press
CHICAGO -- Grain futures were higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for December delivery was .50 cent higher at $4.00 a bushel; December corn was 2 cents higher at $3.32 bushel; December oats was .50 cent higher at $1.7360 a bushel; while November soybeans gained 11.50 cents to $9.62 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork prices were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

October live cattle was .38 cent lower at $1.0658 a pound; September feeder cattle was .05 cent higher at $1.3403 pound; October lean hogs lost .28 cent to $.5488 a pound.

