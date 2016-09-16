Breaking News Bar
 
Chipotle exec back on job after cocaine possession charges

Associated Press
NEW YORK -- Chipotle says its top marketing executive is back on the job, after being placed on leave this summer as a result of drug possession charges.

The burrito chain says Mark Crumpacker's return was announced internally Sept. 8. Crumpacker is Chipotle's chief creative and development officer and had been in charge of the Denver company's efforts to win back customers after an E. coli outbreak last year sent sales plunging.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. announced June 30 that it placed Crumpacker on leave after a news report that he was one of the customers named in a New York cocaine ring indictment. The 53-year-old executive turned himself to face cocaine possession charges on July 5.

The Manhattan District Attorney's office says Crumpacker's case is still open, with a court date for Oct. 18.

Chris Arnold, a Chipotle spokesman, says the company conducted a review and is comfortable that "none of the things Mark is alleged to have done occurred on business time." He said Crumpacker also went through drug counseling.

"We are a better company with him than without him," Arnold said.

Arnold said that Crumpacker provided consulting before Sept. 8, then officially returned from leave.

