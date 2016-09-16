Breaking News Bar
 
Images: 2016 Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards

Images from the Daily Herald Business Ledger's 2016 Entrepreneurial Excellence Awarads, held Sept. 15 at the Hilton Naperville/Lisle.

Paul Michna/pmichna@dailyherald.comQuint Thompson of QT3 Systems, Aurora talks during the Daily Herald Business Ledger annual EEA Awards event Thursday.
Paul Michna/pmichna@dailyherald.comKathy Steele of Red Caffeine Marketing+Technology, Lombard talks during the Daily Herald Business Ledger annual EEA Awards event Thursday.
Paul Michna/pmichna@dailyherald.comHonorees wait for the awards to be announced at the Daily Herald Business Ledger annual EEA Awards event Thursday.
Paul Michna/pmichna@dailyherald.comKeynote speaker Dennis Barsema speaks to the group at the Daily Herald Business Ledger annual EEA Awards event Thursday.
Paul Michna/pmichna@dailyherald.comThe Daily Herald Business Ledger annual EEA Awards event Thursday was a popular event.
Paul Michna/pmichna@dailyherald.comSam Schak, left, and Kathy Steele enjoy a laugh at the Daily Herald Business Ledger annual EEA Awards event Thursday.
Paul Michna/pmichna@dailyherald.comClaude Gendreau and Jodi Kennedy show off Gendreau's award for Regional Spirt at the Daily Herald Business Ledger annual EEA Awards event Thursday.
Paul Michna/pmichna@dailyherald.comThe awards await their owners at the Daily Herald Business Ledger annual EEA Awards event Thursday.
Paul Michna/pmichna@dailyherald.comDaily Herald Business Ledger annual EEA Awards event Thursday
Paul Michna/pmichna@dailyherald.comDaily Herald Business Ledger annual EEA Awards event Thursday
