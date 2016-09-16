Breaking News Bar
 
Abbott sells eye surgery products unit to Johnson & Johnson

  • A unit of Libertyville Township-based Abbott has sold a unit that makes equipment for cataract and other eye surgeries to Johnson & Johnson for about $4.3 billion in cash.

    DAILY HERALD FILE PHOTO

 
Anna Marie Kukec
 
 

A unit of Libertyville Township-based Abbott said Friday it has sold a unit that makes equipment for cataract and other eye surgeries to Johnson & Johnson for about $4.3 billion in cash.

The unit includes 5,300 workers at 12 facilities worldwide, which all could transfer to Johnson & Johnson once the deal closes early next year, Johnson & Johnson spokeswoman Donna Lorenson said.

"This is an expansion for us because we have not been in this area before," Lorenson said.

Abbott's unit, called Abbott Medical Optics or AMO, makes ophthalmic products for cataract surgery, laser refractive surgery and consumer eye health. The products include eye lenses that are often used when the natural lens is removed during cataract surgery. The unit's consumer eye health products include over-the-counter drops for dry eyes, as well as multipurpose solutions and hydrogen peroxide cleaning systems for patients who wear contact lenses.

Whether all of the 5,300 employees would transfer would likely be known after the deal closes, Lorenson said.

An Abbott spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

