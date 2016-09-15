Oswego man charged when Naperville fight leads to stabbing

Brandon J. Hall, 19, of Oswego, has been charged with aggravated battery after police say he stabbed another man during a dispute Wednesday afternoon in Naperville. Courtesy of Naperville police

When a dispute turned physical Wednesday afternoon in Naperville, police say an Oswego man stabbed another man and fled the scene.

Brandon J. Hall, 19, now faces a charge of felony aggravated battery and $30,000 bail.

Naperville police and firefighter/paramedics arrived to the area of 1600 Westminster Drive about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a person bleeding. Police determined he was stabbed with a knife during an argument inside an apartment with someone he knew.

Police searched the area and found Hall nearby, Cmdr. Jason Arres said in a news release.

Arres said Hall is the only suspect and there is no danger to the community from the isolated stabbing.

Paramedics took the injured man, a 19-year-old from Oswego, to Edward Hospital in Naperville. He was treated for nonlife-threatening injuries, but Arres would not say where on the body he was stabbed.

Hall's next court date is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27 in DuPage County court.

• Staff writer Justin Kmitch contributed to this report