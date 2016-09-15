Buffalo Grove might lift ban on BYOB

Officials in Buffalo Grove are weighing whether the village should lift its ban on "bring your own bottle" practices at restaurants. the most likely plan would require an accessory license for existing liquor license holders. Daily Herald File Photo, 2011

Buffalo Grove could lift its ban on "bring your own bottle" practices at restaurants by creating an accessory liquor license eateries could seek as an addition to their existing licenses.

Village Trustee Jeffrey Berman brought the issue to village staff after he became aware of at least a couple of establishments in town that were offering BYOB to diners.

"It was my desire to see that we find a way to make that lawful and proper," he said.

Village code currently prohibits BYOB, Village Manager Dane Bragg said. Neighboring towns use a variety of approaches with it, ranging from no restrictions to extra licensing, he added.

He's recommending it be allowed in Buffalo Grove only for establishments already licensed, since they're required to carry dram shop coverage and employees must undergo training to sell alcohol. Not requiring a full liquor license might encourage smaller restaurants to drop their licenses and go strictly BYOB, he added.

Berman said he favors that approach.

"It eliminates a lot of the regulatory difficulties as well as the enforcement difficulties," he said.

Bragg said restaurant owners could pay a nominal fee for the right to supplement the license.

Village President Beverly Sussman asked how the amount of liquor consumed could be tracked by establishments if BYOB is added.

Berman said the establishment would have to open the bottle and pour it. Many, he added, charge a corkage fee.