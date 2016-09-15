Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 9/15/2016 7:53 PM

Hanover Park trustee going on 'Family Feud'

  • Eva, Tre, Chantelle, Herb and Caryce of the Porter family stand ready to compete on "Family Feud."

    Courtesy of Fremantle Media North America

  • Hanover Park Trustee Herb Porter and his family filmed episodes of game show "Family Feud" that will air later this month. Here, family members Tre, Caryce, Chantelle, Eva and Herb stand with show host Steve Harvey.

    Courtesy of Fremantle Media North America

 
Erin Hegarty
 
 

Hanover Park Village Trustee Herb Porter and his family will hit television screens next week when they appear as competitors on the "Family Feud."

Porter says his family -- wife Eva, daughters Chantelle Porter Moss and Caryce Porter and son Tre Porter -- has watched "Family Feud" for years.

They traveled to Milwaukee for an audition last fall, when they were among at least 750 families trying out for the show. Families auditioning were put through a simulated game show scenario.

"They were looking for energy and families that like being around each other," Porter said. "We displayed all the Porter charm we could muster."

After months of waiting, the Porters headed down to Atlanta in mid-April to tape the show.

While he can't divulge how his family fared on the show, Porter says they had a nice run. "We had a great time and left pretty happy and satisfied."

Porter said his family will host viewing parties when their appearances air Sept. 23, 26, 27 and 28 on WPWR (Channel 50).

